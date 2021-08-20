Akufo-Addo agrees with CSOs on calls to review 1992 constitution

President Akufo-Addo has sided with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country on calls to review certain portions of the 1992 constitution.

This came to light at a meeting between the President and members of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House.

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil who disclosed this to journalists said “after 30 years of running the 1992 constitution, it has delivered political stability to the country but what is needed now is development for which reason some aspects of the constitution need a review”.

He added that there were suggestions of how some entrenched positions could be dealt with.

“There was the agreement that there needs to be a discussion so that we get the political value of which aspects of the constitution will need to be reviewed”, he pointed.

He hoped that the agreement between them and the President can be followed on to enhance socio-economic development.