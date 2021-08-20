UTAG calls off strike

Students can now have a sigh of relief as the President of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) Prof Charles Marfo has announced a halt to the strike.

This comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) withdrew its suit against UTAG from the Labor Division of the Accra High Court today.

Government has agreed to go back to the negotiation table with the leadership of UTAG bringing an end to the 17-day old strike by UTAG.

Prof Marfo said the leadership of UTAG will inform their members of the latest decision with the hope that their demands would be fully addressed by government.

“If you look at the document we signed with government, there were processes to withdraw all cases against UTAG, and UTAG has also taken steps to withdraw the strike.

"…It is necessary that the people whose mandate we used are approached; we need to respectfully inform them of the document we have signed; I believe they will sanction that”, Professor Charles Marfo noted.

Professor Charles Marfo also explained that students in the various public universities will start preparing for the semester exams which was suspended due to the strike.

“Normally, this has to be the decision of management. However, I know it’s because of our strike that they suspended exams, so obviously now that we have suspended it, they will put plans in place for it to happen”, Professor Marfo explained.

There have are mixed reactions among students following the announcement. While some of them are happy the University teachers are going back to the classroom, others are indifferent calling for more time to enable them study for the exams.

This, Professor Charles Marfo says is understandable.

“I can understand them, and I know management will take their plea into consideration.”