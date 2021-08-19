Ashanti Region tops suicide cases in first half of 2021 – Report

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service has been alarmed at the surge in suicide cases in Ghana in the first half of 2021.

In a yet to be released report by the Service, though there are increases in numbers generally, there are some variations across the regions.

The Ashanti region which tops the regional level recorded a total of 61 cases from January 2021 to June 2021. The region was followed closely by the Eastern region which also recorded 60 attempted cases.

Upper East, Greater Accra and Ahafo regions followed with 47, 37 and 11 respectively, while Central, Volta and Oti also had 37, 35 and 22 respectively.

The rest are Western North 17, Bono 16, North East 16, Upper West 14 and Northern and Savanna which finished the list with 4 and 3 attempted cases respectively.

Deputy Director for Mental Health at Ghana Health Service Dr. Amma Mpomaa Konadu addressing the media on Wednesday about the surge blamed it on a number of factors.

She mentioned the lack of medication for mentally challenged persons who visit health facilities for help, affordability of cost of medication for patients, media presentations on attempted suicide cases, and stigma and discrimination as some factors which have propelled the increase.

Dr. Mpomaa Konadu noted that the Ghana Health Service and the Mental Health Authority are doing their very best in advocacy to reduce the numbers, but admitted there is more room for improvement.

“We are also looking at training more health workers to be able to identify common mental health disorders, we are training medical officers, physician assistants and even people that are not mental health professionals so that we can easily and quickly see the signs and attend to such people.

"…we are happy you (journalists) are here today because if we are going to succeed, then the media has an important role to play since you reach a lot more people than us”, she noted while courting stronger support from the media.

The Mental Health Specialist called for more investment from government and Civil Society Organisations in curbing the increase.

She also called on family members to help their relatives when they are down with mental challenges because stigma and discrimination are part of the challenges really drawing the nation back in the fight.