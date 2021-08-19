ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.08.2021 Health

Surgery for conjoined twins to be performed in September — Health Minister

Surgery for conjoined twins to be performed in September — Health Minister
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, says government has made the requisite funds available for the procurement of equipment to separate a set of conjoined twins.

This comes after President Akufo-Addo on July 5, 2021, announced that the government will bear the full cost of the surgery expected to be undertaken by doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The family of the twins, who are joined at the head , made a public appeal for help to raise funds for the procedure.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Agyeman-Manu indicated that some equipment for the procedure has already arrived in the country.

“We wrote and sent our needs to the Chief of Staff. They have written to release funds to us. We have started procurement processes towards procurement of equipment that will enable the doctors to perform the surgeries. So, we are seriously on course. We haven’t had any problem at all. Some equipment has even arrived, and we are actually getting things fast to get things moving.” Surgery to begin in September

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, says the procedure may start in the first week of September.

“We are not in a great hurry for the surgery to be performed because we are waiting for the optimal opportunity for the surgery to be performed. For the technical people, we have received information that the surgeries must start from the first week in September with the initial stage. The surgery will be performed in different stages, but the first is to prepare and expand the skin so that when they are separated there can be a redundant skin that can be used to be close up.”

The twins were born to a 15-year-old girl, Rebecca Bansah, who last month appealed to the public to help raise funds for the procedure.

Doctors say it will cost about GH¢3million to separate the Siamese siblings.

The twins, in their third month, are joined at the head.

Data suggests that only about 5% of conjoined twins survive until surgery.

Doctors at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital are however hopeful that the surgery will be successful.

Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, a neurosurgeon at the facility, said in a Joy News interview that although the surgery process will be daunting, the neurosurgeons are very competent in carrying out the operation.

He revealed that it will take about five stages to complete the surgery.

—citinews

More Health
ModernGhana Links
Lack of specialists, others affecting maternal health in Upper East – Health Director laments
19.08.2021 | Health
Covid-19: Over 1000 persons tests positive in V/R in one month
19.08.2021 | Health
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines coming by end of August – Nsiah-Asare
19.08.2021 | Health
Upper East Regional Hospital short of anaesthetic machines
18.08.2021 | Health
Upper West records 161 cases of CSM, one death in 2021
18.08.2021 | Health
The health system is struggling and we're ready to work — Physician assistants demand posting years after training
18.08.2021 | Health
Koku Anyidoho falls in love with Agenda 111 project; says quality healthcare must be embraced
18.08.2021 | Health
Gov't constructing more COVID-19 treatment centers – Health Minister
18.08.2021 | Health
About 70 babies die every day in Ghana over premature births, infections and complications — PATH Ghana
17.08.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line