19.08.2021 General News

Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry taking steps to make fishing feeds affordable

Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry taking steps to make fishing feeds affordable
The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Mavis Hawa Koomson has reiterated her ministry’s commitment to exploring varying means at making fishing feeds affordable to fish farmers.

With fish farming forming a significant part of the operational cost of individuals who are into that enterprise, the Minister is of the firm belief that their pragmatic step would enhance aquaculture development.

During a meeting with artisanal (canoe fishers) fishers at her office on Thursday, she said one of the key challenges facing marine fishing is overfishing.

“Obviously, the continuous dependence on marine fishing by our artisanal fishers with over 15,000 canoes and over 150,000 canoe fishers is unsustainable and an alternative source of livelihood that could help reduce the current levels of overfishing is urgent”, she noted.

Over fishing occurs when fish resources are exploited over and above the fish reproductive capacity of affected marine ecosystems.

This phenomenon negatively affects the stability as well as the sustainable reproduction of fish in affected marine ecosystems.

But with fish feeds forming a significant part of the operational cost of individuals who are into that enterprise, Hon. Hawa Koomson says exploring varying means aimed at making that enterprise affordable to fish farmers can not be underestimated.

“I believe this intervention will incentivize more people who would otherwise have solely depended on marine fishing to also consider venturing into Aquaculture”, she noted.

