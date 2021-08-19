Chief Imam pays surprise visit to East Legon Police Commander

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osuman Nuhu Sharubutu has on Tuesday 17 August, 2021 paid a surprised visit to the East Legon District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah at his office in Accra.

The Chief Imam lauded Supt. Bempah for his efforts in ensuring peace and sanity during his time at Oyibi District and assured him of his prayers.

The Chief Imam advised Chief Supt. Bempah to do his best in protecting lives and property in his jurisdiction.

He urged Chief Supt. Bempah to have a cordial relationship with his colleagues and the people of East Legon as it will ensure maximum protection for the people under his watch.

The Chief Imam prayed for Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah and the Ghana Police Service.

He also prayed for the Acting Inspector-General of Police Akuffo Dampare for God's wisdom and courage to fight crime in the country.

The Chief Imam also met the Airport Divisional Commander Chief Supt. Bismark Agyapong, who oversees the East Legon District and the Crime Officer of East Legon District, Ms Abena Benewa Kwabena.

Chief Supt. Kwaku Bempah on his part expressed his profound appreciation to the National Chief Imam for the surprise visit to his office adding that the National Chief Imam has shown that he is a great leader who thinks of his children and the ordinary people in society.

He said the Chief Imam whom he got to know through one of his sons has been his father for years.

According to him, his numerous visits to the Chief Imam at his residence has strengthened their relationship.

Chief Supt. Bempah requested the Chief Imam to continue praying for him, the Police Service and the Acting IGP as far as fighting crime is concerned.

Chief Supt. Bismark Agyapong, the Airport Divisional Commander also thanked the Chief Imam and entreated him to continue praying for the entire Ghana Police Service and the lives of those who suffered in line of duty.