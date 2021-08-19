ModernGhana logo
19.08.2021 Headlines

Kufuor's name I destroyed with others has forgiven me, I'm so happy in my soul — Allotey Jacobs

The long-held desire of former National Democratic Congress' Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has become reality after meeting former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr. Allotey Jacobs has been recounting severally on radio stations how he together with some members of the NDC deliberately spread falsehood about the then President John Agyekum Kufour to make him and his party unpopular in the eyes of the right-thinking public.

Their plan, according to him, was successful as the then ruling NPP lost the 2008 elections to their party.

Mr. Jacobs recounted how they continuously ‘lied’ that the then President had built a huge cold store in the Ashanti region because he had plans to relocate the sea from Central Region to the Ashanti Region.

They alleged that Kufuor also took a bribe of $5 million from a Kuwaiti oil guru.

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman narrated how the former President brushed their 'lies' aside with a forgiven heart by not making any comment about them.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen talk show, Mr. Allotey Jacobs in his chase for forgiveness from the ex-President narrated how he was warmly welcomed by Mr Kufuor.

He said the meeting was a dream come true because “I have been longing to beg Kufuor for years.”

According to him, the former President was insistent that he held nothing against him and that he wished him well but he persisted that until he [the former President] makes a firm statement, he won't leave.

His persistence according to him, paid as the former President told him what he wanted to hear.

Mr Kufuour, he indicated, stated, “I have forgiven you because I know you did what you did because of the nature of our politics."

In a joyous mood, Mr Allotey Jacobs stated, “I am so happy in my heart, I am so happy in my soul that at long last, someone whose name I destroyed with others has forgiven me. President Kufuor you have shown your desire to help humanity.”

James Appiakorang
