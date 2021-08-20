GPRTU chairman blame officials for road accidents, city congestions

The Kumasi- Bawku branch chairman of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union Transport (GPRTU) Alhaji Yahaya Siaka says until people who are put in the positions of trust in the transport sector decide to change their mindsets and effectively apply the regulations, accidents would continue in the country forever.

Speaking to the ModernGhana News correspondent King Amoah in Kumasi, Alhaji Yahaya Siaka who also doubles as the National Chairman for Alliance Of Drivers Ghana expressed worry about the rising road carnages.

Chairman Yahaya indicated that if the rules and regulations governing the transport sector are properly enforced, road accident cases would be reduced.

He alleged that bribes from road offenders have compromised the work of most officials who entrust to maintain discipline on the country's roads and highways.

He cited how some police personnel at some checkpoints have been allegedly extorting bribes from drivers and allow them to go unchecked.

Mr Siaka said there are instances where some police officers allegedly connived with highway robbers to attack and kill innocent commuters.

Another worrying factor that needs attention, the chairman hinted, is that most drivers are without drivers' license.

He added that many unqualified drivers have been allowed to operate transport associations who lack the knowledge about the road signs to even educate their union members.

Chairman Yahaya added that these unlawful practices are going on in the cities but the authorities have turned a blind eye to it.

Alhaji Yahaya Siaka is appealing to government to come out with entirely new strategies and measures to curb indiscipline.