Koku Anyidoho dares Asiedu Nketia over expulsion, gives 72 hours to reverse vague, amorphous decision

A sacked former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has given a deadline notice to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and other leaders to within matter of 72-hour retract a notice of his expulsion from the party or face him in court.

According to him, his expulsion from the party was a pure personal vendetta against him by Mr Nketiah.

A couple of weeks ago, Koku Anyodoho aka The Bull was expelled from the party on what the party termed his anti party conduct and indiscipline.

However, in a strongly worded letter addressed to Asiedu Nketiah on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Mr Anyidoho stated that he was never a party, nor privy to any disciplinary proceedings against him, as required by the constitution of the NDC.

“In your supposed expulsion letter, Sir which you, in true gutless fashion, have failed to serve on me personally, you state that I was expelled for anti-party conduct and indiscipline. I must state that these terms are so broad, vague, amorphous and can be subjected to gross abuse as has been in the present case. What really constitutes anti-party conduct?

“Article 47(G) of the NDC's constitution enjoins all party members to uphold the fundamental human rights and freedoms as enshrined in Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, so, how come you are, per your arbitrary actions, violating my rights as a citizen of Ghana?

He shockingly believes that the conduct of the General Secretary of the party rather breaches the constitution of the NDC and therefore Mr. Nketiah should rather be expelled from the party.

“Does your arbitrariness also not breach the constitution of the NDC and amount to anti-party conduct? Must you also not be expelled for blatantly breaching the constitution of our great party? Or do you only reserve this honour for the people you hold a personal vendetta against?” he queried.

Hitting Mr Nketiah stronger, he wondered: “You, sir, never worked at the presidency, yet you choose to rant about my working relationship with President Atta Mills, hitting at my integrity and claiming 'I created problems for President Mills'. Do you have any concrete evidence to back such loose vicious talk? Or is your vile vendetta against me so strong that it is causing you to conjure imaginative untruths?”

Reminiscing his working relationship with the NDC scribe, he reminded him that: “I worked as your deputy for four years (acting in your stead on countless times when you were either on leave or on official assignments) with an unblemished record, thus, it comes as no surprise, your inability to question my sincerity, loyalty and work ethics and makes it sufficiently clear that you deliberately made ill-intentioned remarks about my working relationship with President Atta Mills just to score some cheap points. I implore you to provide even a shred of true evidence that I ever created any problems for you.”

Mr Anyidoho touching on how he was dismissed from the NDC, said the party failed to serve him with any hearing notice and, therefore, wonders why the executives rushed to banish him from the party, adding: “And, even more concerning to me is how such a respectable party headed by such learned and esteemed persons, could make a procedural blunder this juvenile and ill-advised? The answer is that it was purely and coldly calculated.”

He therefore served notice that he will be forced to seek redress in the courts of law if he is not reinstated as a member of the party within 72 hours, insisting that he would not be pushed out of the NDC for reasons borne out of nothing but malicious perfidy.

