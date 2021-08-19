Pfizer, Moderna vaccines coming by end of August – Nsiah-Asare

Ghana will soon receive the first consignment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines through the COVAX initiative, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has disclosed.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare on Citi TV's Point of View said the vaccines are expected to arrive in the country between the end of August and early September 2021.

“We are expecting 1,229,670 Pfizer vaccines for the first time in the country. We are also expecting Moderna which we also got to know about only last week. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected [to arrive in the country] anytime before this month [August] ends or early September.”

Mr. Nsiah-Asare said both vaccines are a donation from the United States government.

This comes after Ghana took delivery of another 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government on Tuesday, 17th August 2021.

The vaccines, which were delivered on Wednesday [August 18, 2021] through the COVAX facility, was received at the Kotoka International Airport by a Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, a Representative of the UK High Commission, Mr. John Whittle & the UNICEF Representative and other partners.

Dr. Nsian-Asare was also optimistic that the government will be able to meet its target of vaccinating 20 million people in Ghana.

“We are in a good shape and from this time to the end of the year, we are hoping to get all our vaccines,” he added.

Currently, Ghana is administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which arrived in the country last month through the African Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.

A total of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently being administered to unvaccinated persons in COVID-19 hotspots in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

