‘Acting Auditor General has done what the most touted Domelevo couldn’t do’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo, has commended the acting Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for his work in the fight against corruption since his appointment.

President Akufo-Addo said Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has demonstrated the quality of work and independence of view so far.

According to him, those are clear indications of his professionalism and readiness to fight against corruption.

The Audit Service Board appointed Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu to succeed the former Auditor General Daniel Yao Domelevo as acting Auditor-General in August 2020, after the latter was asked by President Akufo-Addo to proceed on his 167-day accumulated leave.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghana National Anti-Corruption Coalition at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said the recent revelations in the Auditor-General's report indicate that he will be independent.

He thus mentioned that processes are underway to confirm him as the substantive Auditor General.

President Akufo-Addo further added that Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in his short stay in office has been able to do things that the “most touted” Yao Domelevo couldn’t do.

He concluded that per these few achievements, his confirmation process will gather more public support.

“The Acting Auditor-General has demonstrated sufficient quality and independence of view. For instance, he is responsible for some things that are unheard of. In our history, the 12 statutory reports that have to be compiled and placed before Parliament in the year of Parliament, this is the first time it has ever been done.”

“Even the most touted Auditor General before him never managed to do it and this one has done it. I think on the basis of the work that he has done, the independence with which he has gone around with his work, if today efforts are made to confirm him, I believe it should be done, and that confirmation process will gather more public support.”

---citinews