Climate change: Ghana must urgently prioritize mitigation, adaptation mechanisms – A Rocha Ghana

A Rocha Ghana is urging government to as a matter of urgency prioritize mitigation and adaptation mechanisms of climate change to overcome its adverse effects.

According to the environmental conservation organization, global temperatures will continue to rise and weather extremes will become more intense if there is no radical and immediate action to cut our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG).

This is contained in a press release from the organisation after studying a latest report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new report on the Physical Basis of Climate Change.

“Action by Ghana is also critical to the overall global action. We need to prioritize mitigation and adaptation mechanisms more than ever. We need to ensure all investments, public and private, prioritize and enhance our adaptive capacity and help build resilience at levels of our governance and socio-economic development sectors.

“Government must do far more to protect and strengthen Ghana’s safety nets such as food sovereignty, forests and protected areas, natural water resources and biodiversity,” part of a release from A Rocha Ghana has said.

The organisation notes that the national processes in Ghana should endeavour to align biodiversity conservation as a crucial imperative.

It stresses that “Delaying action will place an immeasurable burden on our children and could make Africa uninhabitable due to the extreme heat, as temperatures are rising far faster here than the global average.”

Find below the full release from A Rocha: