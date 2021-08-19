ModernGhana logo
Provide a breakdown of how Covid-19 ‘Obaatanpa’ alleviation fund has been used – Group to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Greater Accra Regional Network (GARYN) has called on government to account for how it has spent funds dubbed Covid-19 ‘Obaatanpa’ alleviation fund to support the youth and vulnerable in the country.

It can be recalled that government initiated the GH¢100 billion Ghana CARES “Obaatanpa” programme in 2020 to alleviate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main aim of government was to return the country to a sustainable road of stable growth and build a stronger, more durable and transformed economy.

A year on, the Greater Accra Regional Network says its research conducted into the impact of the utilisation of the initiative for the youth and vulnerable in the Ghanaian society in two regions [Greater Accra Region and the Northern Region] has revealed the government has given a little account on COVID related expenditure in its fiscal data.

It is in this light that the Network is calling on government to put in measures to deepen accountability of the COVID funds.

“We are calling on the Auditor General’s to conduct a special audit into the COVID-19 fund both the CARES and voluntary fund. This will help give a holistic picture of how the funds have been used since inception.

“Secondly, we request for an automated COVID-19 Alleviation fund accountability system, especially targeting young people and the vulnerable. The system could give a real-time breakdown of the fund similar to the number of cases recorded on daily basis or an expansion of the information on the quarterly fiscal data on COVID related expenditure by the Ministry of Finance,” part of a release from the Network has said.

Meanwhile, GARYN has expressed its gratitude to government for its swift response in reporting the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 and procuring vaccines for the citizens of the country.

Below is the full release from the Greater Accra Regional Network:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

