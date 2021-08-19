Another suspect in murder of businessman arrested; confessed using stolen money to buy motorbike and fridge

An alleged accomplice involved in the murder of a businessman near Kintampo in Bono East Region has been arrested by police in the Savannah Region.

The purported accomplice identified as Abudu Sissala is reported to have confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the deceased and used his share of what was robbed from the deceased to purchase a Benellin motorbike and refrigerator.

Earlier this morning, the prime suspect identified as the driver to the victim, confessed to being behind the killing of the late Mahama Bani alias Scientist.

Accessories belonging to the victim were found in the driver's room after a search was conducted.

The deceased was reported missing for about four days with his phone switched off.

His dead body was discovered in the bush near Kintampo with marks suspected to be cutlass wounds all over his body.

The body was deposited at a morgue in Kintampo.