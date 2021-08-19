ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Another suspect in murder of businessman arrested; confessed using stolen money to buy motorbike and fridge

Another suspect in murder of businessman arrested; confessed using stolen money to buy motorbike and fridge
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

An alleged accomplice involved in the murder of a businessman near Kintampo in Bono East Region has been arrested by police in the Savannah Region.

The purported accomplice identified as Abudu Sissala is reported to have confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the deceased and used his share of what was robbed from the deceased to purchase a Benellin motorbike and refrigerator.

Earlier this morning, the prime suspect identified as the driver to the victim, confessed to being behind the killing of the late Mahama Bani alias Scientist.

Accessories belonging to the victim were found in the driver's room after a search was conducted.

The deceased was reported missing for about four days with his phone switched off.

His dead body was discovered in the bush near Kintampo with marks suspected to be cutlass wounds all over his body.

The body was deposited at a morgue in Kintampo.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Landguard jailed 4years for duping Komenda MP over land
18.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man remanded for raping daughter to prevent spiritual calamity from Pastor's prophecy
18.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
19-year-old man sentenced to 15years in hard labour for defilement
18.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
E/R: Police anti-robbery team attacked by highway robbers
18.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Man who stormed Presby school with a machete to attack teacher jailed 3years
17.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Hairstylist in court for marrying two men, fraudulent breach of trust
17.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Estate developer swindles church member of Malawian visa, ticket
17.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver jailed two years for stealing student laptop
16.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Bibiani ‘serial killer’ caged
16.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line