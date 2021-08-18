ModernGhana logo
18.08.2021 Headlines

Bawumia presents Ghc50k to Hasaacas Ladies for winning CAF Women's Champions League Zone B

2 HOURS AGO

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has presented Ghs50,000 to the Hasaacas Ladies for winning the CAF Zone B trophy.

He promises to further support not just Hasaacas Ladies but women's sports, including soccer.

"Expect me at some of your matches when the league resumes," he pledged.

Speaking at the Jubilee House during a courtesy call on him by Hasaacas Ladies to present the CAF Women's Champions League Zone B trophy they recently won in Cote d'Ivoire, Dr. Bawumia said the government is impressed by the outstanding success of Hasaacas Ladies at the international level, and is resolved to help the development of women sports.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government to support the development of women's sports.

Last year, the government announced a support package of Ghs 500 monthly allowance for female athletes in the country, including professional footballers under the Youth Employment Agency.

The package was initially for six months to help support the athletes during the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic but it was later extended for six more months.

Dr. Bawumia assured Hasaacas Ladies that in him and in President Nana Akufo-Addo, they have committed leaders who will champion the cause of women's sports development.

Hasaacas Ladies were at the Jubilee House to also express their gratitude to the Vice President, who donated $10,000 to them to prepare for the tournament.

The team, including players, technical and management team members, expressed their utmost gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his support.

"Your Excellency, you set the pace and others followed. We could not have reached this far without your kind support," the coach of the side Yusif Basigi said.

By winning the CAF Zone B Women's Champions League, Hasaacas Ladies have qualified to compete in the finals of the CAF Women's Champions League tournament in Egypt in November.

The Vice President urged them to replicate the outstanding performance in Egypt and bring home the ultimate trophy.

The Hasaacas delegation was led by Chairperson of Women's Premier League Committee of the GFA, Madam Hilary Boateng. It also included the President of the club, Nana Benyin Eyison.

