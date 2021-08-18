The health system is struggling and we're ready to work — Physician assistants demand posting years after training

Physician assistants who graduated in 2018 and 2019 says they cannot continue to sit in the house.

They are demanding postings to various health institutions by government.

According to the group, there have been delays in processes by the Ministry of Health to ensure that they are posted to health centres across the country.

The spokesperson for the group, Joseph Anage has been speaking with Citi News.

“After our graduation, the Health Council had an issue with the Kintampo College of Health, so it delayed our internship a bit. So instead of us being employed in 2019, that was the year we began our internship. But we registered for the internship, and we’ve completed, but the Ministry has failed to post us.”

“We know they have begun the process, but it is very slow because they have opened the online portal for the 2019 batch while the 2018 batch is still home. So we want them to fast track the process and post us as soon as possible, so we can also go and work because we have been home for about three years. The health system is struggling, and we are ready to work.”

Years after years, physician assistants who graduate from the Kintampo College of Health call on authorities to post them after school, but it seems their demands have always fallen on deaf ears.

They have at times protested to further drum home their demands.

The jobless health professionals stage protest at the Ministry of Health to demand immediate employment.

The protests, they say, become necessary because all previous attempts to get the government to post them to health facilities have proven futile.

