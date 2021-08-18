ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Social News

West Gonja: Driver of murdered businessman confesses, accomplices on the run

West Gonja: Driver of murdered businessman confesses, accomplices on the run
Listen to article

ModernGhana News can confirm that police has arrested the suspect in the murder of a businessman which happened near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The suspect (name withheld), identified as the driver of the deceased.

His cover was blown after he allegedly called his friend from Busunu to help him secure spiritual help to fight off the tormenting spirit of someone he "accidentally killed with his car".

The friend of the suspect in an attempt to help also informed the brother of the deceased whom he believed can offer the spiritual support needed.

Having been told this, the victim's brother quickly conveyed a family meeting where they were briefed about the issue.

The suspect confessed to killing the businessman.

He has surrendered himself to the police.

He also mentioned his accomplices who helped him carrying out the dastardly act.

Police are on a manhunt for the accomplices who is currently at large.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
65-year-old woman dies in Upper West floods
18.08.2021 | Social News
Land owners in Akyem threaten demo against Newmont
18.08.2021 | Social News
Accra High Court orders restitution for GWCL's David Yankson and Dora Bonnah
18.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG likely to suspend strike; return to negotiation table
18.08.2021 | Social News
Real Estate guru Nana Kwame Bediako gifts conjoined twins five bedroom house
18.08.2021 | Social News
Ejisu Krapa residents demand improved security after man’s body was found
18.08.2021 | Social News
Police looking for robbers who shot into vehicle conveying anti-robbery team
18.08.2021 | Social News
NYA commends Anglican Communion for dismissing 'Holy Kiss' priest
18.08.2021 | Social News
Immigration Service arrests 35 nationals of four countries
18.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line