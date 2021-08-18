West Gonja: Driver of murdered businessman confesses, accomplices on the run

Listen to article

ModernGhana News can confirm that police has arrested the suspect in the murder of a businessman which happened near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

The suspect (name withheld), identified as the driver of the deceased.

His cover was blown after he allegedly called his friend from Busunu to help him secure spiritual help to fight off the tormenting spirit of someone he "accidentally killed with his car".

The friend of the suspect in an attempt to help also informed the brother of the deceased whom he believed can offer the spiritual support needed.

Having been told this, the victim's brother quickly conveyed a family meeting where they were briefed about the issue.

The suspect confessed to killing the businessman.

He has surrendered himself to the police.

He also mentioned his accomplices who helped him carrying out the dastardly act.

Police are on a manhunt for the accomplices who is currently at large.