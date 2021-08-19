Igbo Community in Ghana celebrates world’s oldest woman

Listen to article

The Igbo community in Ghana has held a colourful durbar in Ghana to celebrate the oldest person alive, Mama Viola Fletcher.

She also came with her younger brother Uncle Redd.

The ceremony which was also attended by some chiefs from the Yoruba community and a representative from the Nigerian High Commission aimed at giving the oldest human on earth and her brother a taste of Nigerian culture in Ghana.

The King of Igbo in Ghana, HRM Eze Dr. Amb. Chukwudi J. Ihenetu in his welcome address expressed his privilege to host the 107-year-old Mama Fletcher and her 100-year-old brother.

He said celebrating the two siblings who witnessed the holocaust in Oklahoma, America 100 years ago is noteworthy, and “we here do not take this opportunity and privilege lightly at all”.

Chief Eze stated, “This is a history our children will one day talk about and boast with, that we hosted and celebrated Mama Fletcher and uncle Redd and we were shown on several television channels abroad including CNN.”

HRM Eze Dr. Ihenetu used the opportunity to call on Africans in the diaspora to “come home and grow Africa together because everything you need to be great is here”.

The revered King called for a partnership between the diasporans and the Igbo Ghana Foundation. The foundation according to him seeks to change the life of the poor and needy in society.

“Having the poor around is very dangerous so it is wise to support them to also have decent living standards, that is why I am calling on you all to help Igbo Foundation in Ghana to support them”, he appealed.

He expressed profound appreciation to Ghana for hosting Nigerians and pledged on behalf of his fellow countrymen, to abide by the laws of the country.

Ambassador for the Diaspora Dr. Erieka Bennet who accompanied Mama Fletcher and her entourage was delighted at the reception and expressed profound appreciation to the Igbo community in Ghana and Nigeria as a whole.

Mama Fletcher and Uncle Redd were decorated with Chieftaincy titles and showered with accolades and an array of gifts from the King of Igbo community in Ghana (Eze Ohazurumee) and several other chiefs present.