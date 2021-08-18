ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 General News

Delay in appointing MMDCEs affecting assemblies progress –Community Development Alliance

Delay in appointing MMDCEs affecting assemblies progress –Community Development Alliance
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, the Executive Director of Community Development Alliance (CDA), says the delay in appointing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) is adversely affecting the activities of the various assemblies.

He said Assemblies development activities and projects at the communities were at a standstill due to the lack of properly constituted Assemblies.

Mr Kanton, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, noted that Ghana's local governance system put the MMDCEs at the centre of all assembly activities.

“It is a bit sad that it is taking a rather long time for the local government structures to be properly constituted,” he stated.

He explained that currently, the assemblies were virtually idling due to the non-availability of resources to work, coupled with non-release of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) because there were no properly constituted MMDCEs.

“Currently in the Upper West Region, most of the assemblies are supposed to be developing their Medium-Term Development Plans. I am aware some of them are not engaging communities to find out their priority needs to be incorporated in the plans.

Mr Kanton, therefore, appealed to the President to appoint the MMDCEs as soon as possible to enable the various assemblies to work.

---GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
14 suspected robbers arrested in police swoop
18.08.2021 | General News
Date for Humanitarian Awards Global 2021 announced
18.08.2021 | General News
Asabee, Tepamanhene raise funds for education
17.08.2021 | General News
Road Ministry has not breached the constitution in Motorway expansion contract
17.08.2021 | General News
Northern Dev't Forum calls for repair of Upper West roads destroyed by heavy floods
17.08.2021 | General News
Street lighting is critical to reducing accidents, crimes on our roads at night — NRSA
17.08.2021 | General News
Wiseman Daniel Storms Abuja for International Prayer Meeting
16.08.2021 | General News
Peter Mac Manu sworn in as new COCOBOD board chair; pledges more income for farmers
16.08.2021 | General News
Obuasi East Assembly gets mini bus to boost revenue mobilization
16.08.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line