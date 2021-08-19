Residents cry for help as Tamne irrigation dam flood houses, farmlands in Garu, Pusiga and Tempane Districts

About 40 houses and hundreds of hectares of farmlands in Garu, Tempane and Pusiga Districts in the Upper East Region are completely submerged in water following the overflow of water from Tamne irrigation dam.

This was as a result of water released from eight major tributaries and confluence to the Tamne irrigation dam.

Many hectares of farmlands with cash crops, roads, economy trees, and others were also destroyed.

The communities affected are Gagbiri, Zambala, Bugri, Gaago, Kug-Zua, Gella-Kolog, Napaadi, Araziim, Kolsabilgu, Zulli, Kuugre and among others.

Some of the victims who spoke to Modernghana News blamed the contractors and the engineers for lack of proper consultation.

Michael Abugri Anabilla, a farmer and businessman, said their livestock have been washed away by the flood, some eaten by crocodiles and major roads linking the communities wa by the floods.

According to him, houses that were not earmarked for relocation and the reason being that those houses were far from the dam and cannot be flooded are likely to be flooded soon.

One of the victims, Hon. Ataabire Akuka Iddrisu, the Assemblymember for Gagbire, expressed shock over the incident.

He said communities have been flooded and roads cut off by the flood.

According to Iddrisu, the major roads linking Garu, Gagbire, Bugri, Basyonde and the neighbouring country Cinkasse in Togo have been badly destroyed.

He added that schools, health centres and other health facilities are now at the mercy of the flood.

He, however, appealed to the Governments, spirited individuals, benevolent organisations for help.

Another victim, Dominic Abugri, former Assemblymember for Gagbiri, said they have lost their properties including farmlands to the flood.

“The flood has wreaked havoc on our maize farms as you can see; our maize farm has been submerged by the flood.

“We are appealing to the relevant authorities to come to our aid,’’ Abugre Dominic lamented.

The Tamne irrigation dam which started under former President John Dramani Mahama when completed is expected to irrigate 3,250 acres of land and provide over 5000 indirect and direct jobs to the youth.