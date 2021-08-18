ModernGhana logo
Unavailability of textbooks, other learning materials in basic schools worrying – CSS

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Centre for Socioeconomic Studies (CSS) has described as worrying the continuous lack of textbooks and other learning materials in the country’s basic schools.

It can be recalled that a new curriculum was introduced by government through the Ghana Education Service for basic schools in September 2019.

Unfortunately, corresponding textbooks and other teaching and learning materials are yet to be developed, printed and distributed to the schools.

In a press release from CSS dated August 18, it says the lack of these learning materials are leading to the unfortunate deteriorating state of Ghana’s basic education in the last two years.

Concerned by the trajectory, the Centre is demanding from key stakeholders to come out and provide Ghanaians with information on how and when the situation will be resolved.

“To this end, the CSS is demanding from the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service an explanation as to why this unfortunate situation persists for nearly three years down the line and the institution of immediate steps to address this debilitating situation.

“The Ministry and the GES must provide Ghanaians as a matter of urgency a timeline for the resolution of this situation in order to prevent further deterioration of Ghana’s basic education,” the release from CSS concludes.

Find below the full release from the Centre:

