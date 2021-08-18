Anti-LGBTQ Bill will protect our cultural values — Della Sowah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah who is one of the eight lawmakers sponsoring anti-LGBTQ bill has revealed reasons for taking the step.

She said the move is to help protect the country’s cultural values among other heritage.

The new bill which has been laid before Parliament would impose a maximum 10-year prison sentence on people who support and advocate for same-sex and gay rights.

“Allow Ghanaians not to copy any culture blindly. For once allow Ghana, the shining black star of Africa set an example that other countries will copy,” she stated.

Speaking to the media, she said, “I feel sad when I hear that failure to legalize LGBTQ erodes democracy. Are we saying because we are practicing democracy we should allow it to erode our culture and values as a people? Why should we as Ghanaians give up our identity on account of democracy."

“I don’t think on account of democracy you can get a free country like America to practice polygamy, or to legalize other lifestyle choices like the use of substances like cocaine, armed robbery and others,” she quizzes.

According to Hon. Della Sowah, LGBTQ is a lifestyle and not a forward-looking practice that can be allowed in society.

Della Sowah added that under this bill LGBTQ rights would be protected.

She indicated that it is only the courts that can find any person accused of the violation of our laws and cultural values guilty.

She further added that the bill when passed would nip the act of instant justice in the bud.