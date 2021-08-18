19-year-old man sentenced to 15years in hard labour for defilement

A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in hard labour for defilement by the Tema circuit court ‘A’ judge.

Narrating the details of the incident to the court, the prosecution said the complainant is a trader and mother of the 5-year-old victim, name withheld.

The accused, Believe Bedzo is 19 years and a sales assistance, all are co-tenants residing in Sege in Ada.

Prosecution said, sometime in January 2020, the victim returned home after defecating in a nearby bush and complained of pains in the private part.

The complainant then inspected the victim and detected bruises at her private part. During questioning, the victim could not disclose her ordeal.

Prosecution added that on 2nd July 2021, at about 9 am, the victim as usual went to defecate in a nearby bush near the accused room and did not return. After sometime, the complainant went out in search of the victim and saw her coming out from the accused room.

The complainant became suspicious and upon inspection of the victim’s private part, detected fresh bruises at the victim’s private part.

After persistent questioning, the victim disclosed that, after defecating, the accused lured her to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim added that the accused had had sexual intercourse with her on numerous occasions.

A report was made to the police by the complainant and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination which was returned duly endorsed by a medical officer.

Prosecutor said, on 20th December 2020, the accused who bolted after the incident, resurfaced and intelligence led to his arrest.

Prosecution added that caution statement was obtained from the accused and he admitted the offence.

Prosecution said after investigations, the accused was charged with the offence of defilement and put before the court.

While in court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After several evidence levelled against him during the trial, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to a term of 15years in hard labour.