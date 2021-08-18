Don’t fool with the cassock; if you can’t do God’s work just quit – Prophet Oduro slams kissing Priest

Prophet Kofi Oduro

The Head Pastor and the founder of Alabaster International Ministries (Alabaster House Chapel), Prophet Kofi Oduro has slammed the Priest captured in a viral video kissing students of the St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong.

According to the vocal Prophet, he finds the action of the Anglican Priest as fooling. Hence he has urged him to leave the Ministry and stop doing the work of God if he cannot control his sexual appetite.

“You don’t fool with the cassock, if you think you cannot do the work of God quit and do something else with your life, you can sell phones, or even farm. Stop fooling. This is a clear crime and the laws of this country must take its course.

“What kind of sexual feelings he had that influenced him to do that? I have always said that if you cannot control your appetite just quit the Ministry,” Prophet Oduro said in a video.

Listen to the founder of Alabaster International Ministries in the video below:

Meanwhile, Leadership of the Anglican Church, Ghana on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, commenced investigations into the kissing and has assured that the Priest will be dealt with according to the norms of the Church.

“The Church is saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that, thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said Priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church”, a statement said yesterday.