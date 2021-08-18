E/R: Police anti-robbery team attacked by highway robbers

The Police anti-armed robbery squad deployed to the Eastern Region earlier this month have been attacked by heavily armed highway robbers, information reaching Modernghana News has confirmed.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare recently deployed the special unit of the force to the Eastern Region following the increase in cases of highway robbery.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, on the Akyem Ettukrom to Bunso road, criminals suspected to be part of the ring of highway robbers perpetrating crime in the Region set up in an attempt to rob commuters.

Having spotted the Police bus transportation personel to their Operation Areas at dawn, the alarmed criminals wielding AK47 guns opened fire.

Responding to the attack, the Police also opened fire and reportedly managed to injured some of the robbers through the exchanges that lasted for minutes.

Seeing that they will be overpowered, the robbers run into nearby bushes and managed to escape.

Although the Police will follow and comb the area, none of the robbers were found. At the scene, the Police retrieved shells of AK 47 rifle

Checks have revealed that visits to nearby facilities have so far not turned up any of the injured robbers as the Police anti-robbery squad continue to investigate the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the scene was the exact area two highway robbers Haruna Amadu, 25, and Joseph Nyira ,25 were arrested on June 5, 2021, after killing a trader in a robbery attack on the road.