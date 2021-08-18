ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Social News

West Gonja: Don Sigli to electrify fire festival in Laribanga

West Gonja: Don Sigli to electrify fire festival in Laribanga
Listen to article

Songwriter, highlife, Afro-Pop musician and performer Don Sigli is set to electrify this year's fire festival at Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality slated for today, August 18, 2021.

The award-winning Tamale based artist will be joined by other artists from the Savannah Region to entertain music lovers who will throng the ancient town to catch a glimpse of his performance.

The event will be held at Atiti Hall - Laribangan's most decorated concert and events centre located along the Mole National Park stretch with modern state facilities.

Don Sigli, known in real life as Mohammed Yasin Yaa Musah has hit tracks that received massive air play such as, wumpini, ndini and pagli to his credit.

Fire festival is observed annually by the Muslim community and many ethnic groups in Northern Ghana such as Gonjas, Dagombas and Mamprusis to mark the landing of Prophet Noah's (Nuhu) Ark after the flood. It is celebrated in the night with bundles of grass used as torches.

It is this period used by non-Muslims to offer sacrifices to their ancestors and gods because it marks the beginning of a new year in the traditional calendar.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
65-year-old woman dies in Upper West floods
18.08.2021 | Social News
Land owners in Akyem threaten demo against Newmont
18.08.2021 | Social News
Accra High Court orders restitution for GWCL's David Yankson and Dora Bonnah
18.08.2021 | Social News
UTAG likely to suspend strike; return to negotiation table
18.08.2021 | Social News
Real Estate guru Nana Kwame Bediako gifts conjoined twins five bedroom house
18.08.2021 | Social News
West Gonja: Driver of murdered businessman confesses, accomplices on the run
18.08.2021 | Social News
Ejisu Krapa residents demand improved security after man’s body was found
18.08.2021 | Social News
Police looking for robbers who shot into vehicle conveying anti-robbery team
18.08.2021 | Social News
NYA commends Anglican Communion for dismissing 'Holy Kiss' priest
18.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line