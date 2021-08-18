West Gonja: Don Sigli to electrify fire festival in Laribanga

Listen to article

Songwriter, highlife, Afro-Pop musician and performer Don Sigli is set to electrify this year's fire festival at Laribanga in the West Gonja Municipality slated for today, August 18, 2021.

The award-winning Tamale based artist will be joined by other artists from the Savannah Region to entertain music lovers who will throng the ancient town to catch a glimpse of his performance.

The event will be held at Atiti Hall - Laribangan's most decorated concert and events centre located along the Mole National Park stretch with modern state facilities.

Don Sigli, known in real life as Mohammed Yasin Yaa Musah has hit tracks that received massive air play such as, wumpini, ndini and pagli to his credit.

Fire festival is observed annually by the Muslim community and many ethnic groups in Northern Ghana such as Gonjas, Dagombas and Mamprusis to mark the landing of Prophet Noah's (Nuhu) Ark after the flood. It is celebrated in the night with bundles of grass used as torches.

It is this period used by non-Muslims to offer sacrifices to their ancestors and gods because it marks the beginning of a new year in the traditional calendar.