A/R: Woman threatens to commit suicide after being robbed GHC10,800 meant to release mother from police custody

A 35-year-old woman has threatened to commit suicide after three suspected armed robbers attacked and robbed her of her GHS10,000 meant to release her mother from police custody.

The victim, Amidu Abubakar was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Dichemso Plaza Junction in the Kumasi Metropolis

Speaking to this reporter, Amidu said the three men welding machete attacked her and made away with her two mobile phones, court papers and other valuables in addition to the lump sum.

"I woke up early morning and was heading from Moshie Zongo to Metro Mass Bus Station at Abrepo to pick a car to Northern Region where my mother had been arrested, only for the three men to attack me," she stated.

She added that all papers meant to prove her mother's innocence in a case pending at a court were also snatched by the robbers.

Residents in the area said they are living in constant fear following incessant armed robbery attacks in the area.

One of the residents in an interview noted that police in the area are helpless in dealing with the situation because they do not have the necessary logistics.

"This week alone, about 13 robberies have occurred in which all the victims lost either money, mobile phones or personal belongings in the process," the resident noted.

They added that Dichemso and its environs have become a safe haven for armed robbers.