ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Social News

A/R: 2year-old-boy electrocuted to death after putting live wire of a church’s illegal connection into his mouth

By John Antwi Boasiako
A/R: 2year-old-boy electrocuted to death after putting live wire of a church’s illegal connection into his mouth
Listen to article

Kwaku Antwi, a Kindergarten pupil of Offinso Basic School has met his untimely demise at Ahenkro in the Offinso Municipality.

According to checks, a nearby Church, Citadel Prayer Chamber close to the house of the deceased’s parent did an illegal connection on its ECG meter.

The Church building has collapsed but the live wires were abandoned and hanging loosely to the ground.

Unfortunately, the two-year-old innocent child, Kwaku Antwi, who was roaming the place held the wire and put it into his mouth.

Sadly, he was shocked and died instantly.

The mother of the deceased, Maame Ama (SHS student), said she was passing by the place after school and found his son lying on the ground.

Unknowing what has happened, she touched him and got shocked.

This prompted her to call for help.

Help came but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Offinso Ahenkro Police and the Electricity Company of Ghana’s branch at Offinso which confirmed the illegal connection of the Church building.

The Head Pastor of the church has been invited and questioned by both the police and ECG.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Encroachers take over Koforidua railway lines
18.08.2021 | Social News
Ghana, Togo need to deepen economic and industrial relations - Togolese Ambassador
18.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man hangs himself on orange tree with a mosquito net
18.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: Woman threatens to commit suicide after being robbed GHC10,800 meant to release mother from police custody
18.08.2021 | Social News
Man found dead at Ejisu- Krapa
18.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man dies at Tinkong after hanging himself
18.08.2021 | Social News
Public Sector Workers to stage demo in Accra today
18.08.2021 | Social News
Mother of late Queen dragged before Traditional Council for invoking curses on Omanhanene
18.08.2021 | Social News
UER: New Gurune New Testament Bible coming
18.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line