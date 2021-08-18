Man found dead at Ejisu- Krapa

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been found dead at Krapa No1 in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The man who is yet to be identified was allegedly killed by some unknown assailants on Wednesday, August 18 2021 near a cemetery in the community

The legs and hands of the deceased were tied with a rope with blood oozing from his nose.

The man had his footwear next to him when the News Team got to the scene.

Some residents who spoke to this reporter noted that they are living in fear due to the incident.

They explained that, although this incident is happening for the first time, they are still calling on authorities to intensify security in the area to avert future occurrences

Police in the area have conveyed the body to Ejisu Government Hospital morgue.

Police have commenced investigations.