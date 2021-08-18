ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Social News

Man found dead at Ejisu- Krapa

By Kwame Agyenim Boateng
Man found dead at Ejisu- Krapa
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A man believed to be in his early 30s has been found dead at Krapa No1 in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The man who is yet to be identified was allegedly killed by some unknown assailants on Wednesday, August 18 2021 near a cemetery in the community

The legs and hands of the deceased were tied with a rope with blood oozing from his nose.

The man had his footwear next to him when the News Team got to the scene.

Some residents who spoke to this reporter noted that they are living in fear due to the incident.

They explained that, although this incident is happening for the first time, they are still calling on authorities to intensify security in the area to avert future occurrences

Police in the area have conveyed the body to Ejisu Government Hospital morgue.

Police have commenced investigations.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Encroachers take over Koforidua railway lines
18.08.2021 | Social News
Ghana, Togo need to deepen economic and industrial relations - Togolese Ambassador
18.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man hangs himself on orange tree with a mosquito net
18.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: Woman threatens to commit suicide after being robbed GHC10,800 meant to release mother from police custody
18.08.2021 | Social News
A/R: 2year-old-boy electrocuted to death after putting live wire of a church’s illegal connection into his mouth
18.08.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man dies at Tinkong after hanging himself
18.08.2021 | Social News
Public Sector Workers to stage demo in Accra today
18.08.2021 | Social News
Mother of late Queen dragged before Traditional Council for invoking curses on Omanhanene
18.08.2021 | Social News
UER: New Gurune New Testament Bible coming
18.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line