18.08.2021 Social News

E/R: Man dies at Tinkong after hanging himself

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A man identified as Donkor, alias Odo has taken his own life after hanging himself on an orange tree at Tinkong in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern region.

The body of the deceased was found by some children playing football near the bush where the incident happened on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

According to information gathered, Odo was found hanging with just a short but no shirt.

He has reportedly been staying alone for months after moving from the house where he stayed with his wife and five children.

People who know him says he in the past suffered a mild stroke but fortunately made a recovery.

His alcohol intake is said to have worsened since he moved to stay alone with all efforts by his family to move back in with his wife and children not yielding any result.

Confirming the incident to Starr FM, Assembly Member for the area Samuel Abokyi shared that the body of the deceased has been conveyed to the morgue by police from Adawso.

He said Mr. Donkor did not leave behind any note and no one knows what triggered him to take his own life.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

