18.08.2021 Poem

Laugh out loud

By Waterz Yidana 
Laugh out loud
My heart is choked and sored

From deadly wounds and made my hope

Past, 

No more light in my dark

Life's infirmities took much of my coins 

And the miseries became a mystery

 

Never thought one was cut from 

A different cloth...

The weight of the pain is heavy 

And has burdened the soul

Nobody hears the cries at night, at dawn 

 

Abraham Lincoln

Mark Twain, even Ernest Hemingway 

Who are far from my color bear me 

Witness 

They, only, can comprehend the hurts

They led the way...

 

What do I do

End myself or cry out loud

Maybe laugh out loud and watch till it fades

Lost many, failed yet no mark to show 

Some ask for favors, they don't know the pain

 

Am I not far from the still

Deserted room

Where Hannah spent 40 nights alone

Lasting grey with hurts

 

By Waterz Yidana 

 

Playwright/Poet 

