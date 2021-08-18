My heart is choked and sored
From deadly wounds and made my hope
Past,
No more light in my dark
Life's infirmities took much of my coins
And the miseries became a mystery
Never thought one was cut from
A different cloth...
The weight of the pain is heavy
And has burdened the soul
Nobody hears the cries at night, at dawn
Abraham Lincoln
Mark Twain, even Ernest Hemingway
Who are far from my color bear me
Witness
They, only, can comprehend the hurts
They led the way...
What do I do
End myself or cry out loud
Maybe laugh out loud and watch till it fades
Lost many, failed yet no mark to show
Some ask for favors, they don't know the pain
Am I not far from the still
Deserted room
Where Hannah spent 40 nights alone
Lasting grey with hurts
By Waterz Yidana
Playwright/Poet