UER: New Gurune New Testament Bible coming

The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) has inaugurated The Central Planning Committee of the New Gurune New Testament Bible (NGNTB), in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region.

It was organized by the Bible Society of Ghana which saw the elections of a 13 member committee, to put the necessary measures in place to herald the launching of the New Gurune New Testament Bible come November 14, 2021.

The Bible Society of Ghana is not a church but a Christian Organization that support churches and Christian with the word of God.

In an interview ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the General Secretary of the BSG, Rev Dr Enoch Arytee Ata indicated that, the mission of the BSG is seeking to make the bible available and affordable to all by ensuring that, the bible is translated into the various major Ghanaian languages for easy reading and understanding.

He stated that when people understand the scripture, they apply it to their life and God will bless them to become a blessing to the nation.

Rev Dr Atta added that the BSG have so far translated the bible into 9 major Ghanaian languages which constitute over 90 percent of the population in Ghana.

He added BSG has again finished translating the New Testament (NT) Bible into Central Gurune.

Regarding cost, Rev Dr Atta said it cost 18 dollars to translate one Greek verse in the New Testament into any of the Ghanaian languages. $18 against 31, 104 verses in the NT, comes up to $6, 60.000 which is equivalent to three million Two hundred thousand Ghana Cedis, (GHɇ 3, 200.000).

The Senior Programmes officer of the Bible Society of Ghana Rev. Charles Adu Twumasi explained that BSG has had information in 2013/2014 that the Gurune Bible was not that central.

According to him, they had to do social linguistic survey in 2013 just to evaluate the concern of the churches.

He said indeed when the research was carried out, the current scripture that was done by the Ghana Institute of Linguistics and Bible Translation, GILBIT, was more of the Zuruangu Gurune.

He added that it necessitated a more central Gurune translation which can serve as a bilingual to all Gurune speaking people hence, the project.

Rev Twumasi noted that the Gurune New Testament was supposed to have been launch in 2020 but had to postpone it to 14th November this 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed that the translation is only the New Testament not the whole bible and hopes that in six years’ time, the whole bible would have been completed.