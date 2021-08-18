Techiman North and South DCEs deserve second term– NPP groups appeal to Akufo-Addo

The Coalition of Grassroot Supporters Of NPP, a group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Techiman North and South Districts of the Bono East Region have appealed to President Addo-Akufo to reappoint the MCE and the DCE for both districts Hon. John Kofi Donyina and Hon. Peter Mensah to continue with their job in their respective district.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 16, 2021 in Techiman, the group said the MCE for Techiman South and the DCE for the Techiman North have been honest, tolerant and hardworking over the years, a mark of good leadership hence their call for their retention.

According to the group, Hon.John Kofi Donyina and Hon. Peter Mensah have always placed the Municipality, the district and the New Patriotic Party first in all their dealings.

They intimated that to ensure cohesion, unity, stability and uniformity amongst the ranks and file of the party despite extreme provocation.

"We, as party loyalists, having worked with these two heroic characters appreciate their level of commitment and reference could be made as they have been consistent in sacrificing for the party and the general development of the Techiman north and south constituencies in the Bono East Region,’’ the group added.

"If the President in his wisdom wants to maintain Hon. Peter Mensah and John Kofi Donyina as his representatives, we the coalition of grassroot supporters of NPP in Techiman North and south do strongly support him as we are poised for continuity of development and peace which is essentially a major achievement under the watch of the President,’’ they added.

Please read the full statement below:

YOUR MATURITY AND LEADERSHIP IN HANDLING PROVOCATIVE AND DELICATE MATTERS IS WORTH COMMENDATION- COALITION OF GRASSROOT SUPPORTERS OF NPP (TECHIMAN NORTH AND SOUTH)

We welcome you ladies and gentlemen from our revered media houses on behalf of the coalition of grassroot supporters of Npp for honouring our invitation for this press conference.

Our objective for our engagement with you the media is openly to come out to congratulate and commend Honourable Peter Mensah ( TECHIMAN NORTH DCE) and Honourable John Kofi Donyina ( TECHIMAN SOUTH MCE) for their show of statesmanship, leadership and maturity in handling provocative and incessant attack on their hard won reputation as the president prepares to name his MMDCES in his second term.

We, as party loyalist, having worked with this two heroic characters appreciate their level of commitment and reference could be made as they have been consistent in sacrificing for the the party and the general development of the Techiman north and south constituencies in the Bono East Region

We are by this press conference informing the general public that the recent public attacks on Hon. Peter Mensah and John kofi Donyina is just some MMDCE aspirants who think pulling their colleagues down through the use of the media will secure them an automatic leverage to catch the attention of the President.

We want to add that the two personalities since day one of their appointment by the President have represented him very well and have discharged their duties in a more professional way therefore the continuous development being witnessed in both Techiman north and south.

Our friends from the media, Npp in Techiman North and South is not in tatters, the party is more peaceful and as such any person that runs to crying wolf should be treated with the contempt it deserves because the tears they shedding is just a crocodile one.

Ladies and gentlemen from the media, we would want to conclude this press conference and retire to our humble workplaces by stating unconditionally that if the President in his wisdom wants to maintain Hon. Peter Mensah and John Kofi Donyina as his representatives, we the coalition of grassroot supporters of Npp in Techiman North and south do strongly supports him as we are poised for continuity of development and peace which is essentially a major achievement under the watch of the President

We also would appeal to the party activist to always use the media to promote personalities in the party and policies of the government than to resort to the USE OF PULL HIM DOWN CONSPIRACY which if we are not careful our finest politicians in the region wouldn't be attractive to the national political market

We are grateful for your attention and readiness to get our peaceful information delivered to the unimaginable hight

Long live Hon. Peter Mensah and John Donyina

Long live Techiman North and South

Long live Bono East

Long live Mother Ghana

Converners:

Owusu Atta Clement

(0542803187)

Samuel De-Graft Bepomenkor

0557791393/0504621826

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com