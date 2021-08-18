Afenyo-Markin pay fees of TESCON UEW members

Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency and Deputy Majority Speaker, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency and Deputy Majority Speaker, Hon. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has donated to the TESCON branch of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) scholarship scheme to pay the fees of some stranded students of the Association.

Earlier this semester, the Leadership of TESCON UEW rolled out a scholarship scheme to help its members, who for various reasons could not pay their school fees.

A window of opportunity was created for all members especially, continuing students to apply.

At the end of the application process, more than 200 applications were received out of which 112 members were shortlisted and 61 members had their fees paid in part.

Leadership on Monday, August 16 convened a meeting with the beneficiaries and presented copies of the receipts to them.

The President of the Association, Mr. Ebenezer Opoku Boahen entreated the beneficiaries of the scheme to take advantage of the opportunity to study hard to become useful citizens in the future to continue the good works started by Hon. Afenyo-Markin.

He further admonished Members of the Association to exercise patience and continue to pray for the NPP government and the Deputy Majority Leader to do more.

Madam Mary Ama, in acknowledging the kind gesture on behalf of her colleague beneficiaries thanked Hon. Afenyo-Markin for helping them pay their fees.

“We least expected this from TESCON and Afenyo-Markin. Hon. has taken the burden off us by paying our fees and we are very grateful. We can not thank him enough," she stated.

Mr. Karim Mohammed, another beneficiary also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to leadership of the Association and Hon. Afenyo-Markin for coming to his aid at a time he almost deferred his course due to his inability to pay his fees.

He further pleaded with those who have not received theirs to remain patient while leadership work assiduously in ensuring they are captured.

The leadership of the Association further commended Afenyo-Markin for always availing himself anytime his office is called upon for help.

They pledged their unflinching support to the office of the Effutu lawmaker and prayed for more of such opportunities.