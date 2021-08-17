ModernGhana logo
West Gonja: Fire festival banned in Damongo township over fears of possible chieftaincy clash

The Municipal Security Council in the West Gonja Municipal Assembly has suspended the celebration of this year's fire festival in Damongo over fears of possible chieftaincy violence between feuding factions.

The decision was reached after a meeting by stakeholders chaired by the Savannah Regional Minister who is also the acting MCE for West Gonja.

The meeting was held mid-day today, August 17 ahead of the festival slated for tomorrow, August 18.

MUSEC stressed the ban was binding on all residents of Damongo and not only the feuding parties.

The Security Council indicated that other communities could go ahead and celebrate the festival.

It added that residents of the Damongo township who wish to celebrate the festival were free to go and do so in other communities.

The youth of the town have been cautioned to remain calm, unprovocative and cooperate with the decision to ensure peace.

Residents of the municipality particularly those in Damongo have been told to go about their normal duties without fear.

The Damongo township for the past one and half year has been largely calm after it witnessed a protracted chieftaincy violence started four years ago.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
