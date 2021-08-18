ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.08.2021 Headlines

Mahama slams EC for ‘rejecting’ NDC’s electoral reform proposals

Mahama slams EC for ‘rejecting’ NDC’s electoral reform proposals
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his disappointment in the Electoral Commission for refusing to accept the post-2020 electoral reform proposals submitted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The leadership of the NDC last week released a list of proposals it believes would help strengthen the country’s electoral system.

Earlier news reports suggested that the Electoral Commission refused to accept the proposals and instead directed the party to present the document before the Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) for dialogue.

Speaking in an interview on URA Radio in Bolgatanga on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Mr. Mahama rebuked the commission for taking such action.

The Electoral Commission, he noted, houses the IPAC and can receive the proposals and present them at the next IPAC meeting for consideration.

817202190605-swnaqecp5k-mahama-thank-you-tour.jpeg

817202190605-h40o2s6eey-mahama-thank-you-tour-21.jpeg

Mr. Mahama urged the EC to act and be seen as a neutral arbiter, bringing the political parties together and working in consensus.

The former president started a nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for their support and voting for him and the NDC Parliamentary Candidates during the 2020 general elections.

Responding to a question about the NDC's rejection of the 2020 presidential election results, President Mahama said the widespread irregularities recorded during the election accounts for the widespread questioning of the legitimacy of the results by Ghanaians.

817202190605-0g730m4yxs-mahama-thank-you-tour-16.jpeg

817202190606-1j041p5ccw-mahama-thank-you-tour-15.jpeg

817202190606-i4ep276gfb-mahama-thank-you-tour-14.jpeg

He mentioned acts such as “voter suppression tactics, the killing of 8 innocent Ghanaians by security personnel and the hostile posturing of the EC as factors that cast a dark cloud over the 2020 elections”.

The elections, he maintained, were “not free and fair”.

817202190606-m5htk8v331-mahama-thank-you-tour-12.jpeg

817202190606-n6ium8x432-mahama-thank-you-tour-9.jpeg

817202190607-wbreuihtto-mahama-thank-you-tour-6.jpeg

“When you have these strange happenings and things like that happen, it doesn't give much confidence in the Electoral Commission that is supposed to be a neutral arbiter in our electoral process. The posturing of the Electoral Commission before, during and after our elections has just showed a certain hostility toward our party.”

According to Mahama, “when you have an election that everyone accepts and is happy with the results, it gives a certain legitimacy to even the person who governs”.

817202190607-swnaqedp5k-mahama-thank-you-tour-2.jpeg

817202190608-8eu2xkjwvr-mahama-thank-you-tour-7.jpeg

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Henry Quartey orders immediate towing of trucks 'wrongfully' parked along Kokomlemle roads
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Cocoa farmers to mount ‘Nana Adaadaa y3n’ billboards nationwide over failed pension scheme promise
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111 hospitals: My vision is to make Ghana West Africa’s Medical Hub by 2030 — Akufo-Addo
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Kissing Anglican Priest dismissed
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111 hospitals: Each hospital to cost US$16.88million — Akufo-Addo
17.08.2021 | Headlines
111 hospitals to be completed in 18months — Akufo-Addo
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo announces date for completion of 88 hospitals [VIDEO]
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Two Municipal Assemblies indicted for duplicate payment of GHS480,000 for the same landfill services
17.08.2021 | Headlines
Agenda 111 to provide 20,000 direct jobs for health professionals– Akufo-Addo
17.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line