Asabee, Tepamanhene raise funds for education

The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) and Aspiring National Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng popularly known as Asabee honoured an invitation by the Paramount Chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Atwenewa Ampem for an education fundraising event held at Tepa in the Ashanti Region on Saturday.

The colorful Fundraising programme was coupled with a dinner which was held at the Tepamanhene's palace for his invited guests.

At the dinner, the Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) spoke about how education changed his life tremendously as someone who had no hopes.

He said he was able to rise through the ranks as a Member of Parliament for Mfantseman West Constituency, Minister for Local Government Rural Development and Environment, Tourism and Diaspora Relations, Minister of Information and National Orientation as well as an Executive Chairman of the State Enterprise Committee and, currently the Director-General of SIGA because of education.

The Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng reiterated that but for education, he would have been selling rats at Konongo in the Ashanti Region or an uneducated fisherman at Kormantse in the Central Region.

He admonished that education is very important and must be taken seriously by everyone as the visionary President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue to make Senior High Schools free and accessible for everyone.

The programme was graced by the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum and Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing as well as other Paramount Chiefs and celebrities like Koo Fori.