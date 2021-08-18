Tension at Akropong as family threatens to crash Assembly for defying court order to build on stolen land

There is heightened tension between the family of the late S. B Ofori and the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

Furious family members and cross-section of the youth in Akropong have accused the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly of defying court orders to go ahead with a project on a disputed land.

The Akuapim North Municipal District Assembly according to sources of information gathered by this reporter has allegedly defied court order to start a project on alleged stolen land to which the court has prohibited them.

On the 23rd day of July, the Akropong Circuit Court placed an injunction to ban anyone from carrying such any exercise on the land.

The late S. B Ofori family (the rightful owners of the land) has placed an order of interim injunction against Sir George Opare Larbi, Mr. Timothy Asiedu who allegedly re-registered the land at the Lands Commission to stop him and his agents, including the Akuapim North Municipal Assembly, from continuing any development on the said land but work is steadily in progress despite the court order.

According to the late S. B Ofori family led by Abusuapanyin Kwame Apenteng and Opanyin Mark Yaw Agyei Ofori, who are claiming the rightful ownership of the land, their forefathers under the auspices of the late S. B. Ofori acquired the land in the 1960s and registered it in 2000 but surprisingly one Sir George Opare Larbi and his counterpart Mr. Timothy Asiedu has nicodemously re-registered the land in his name.

Due to this there is growing tension between the late S. B Ofori Family, Sir George Opare Larbi and Mr. Timothy Asiedu, as the late S. B Ofori family accused the Akuapim North Municipal District Assembly of unlawfully taking over their lands.

The court has duly injuncted the Assembly to stay off until the case is determined but the Assembly led by the current MCE has allegedly defied the court directive and with impunity, as they continue to work for close to three weeks now, Abusuapanyin Kwame Apenteng narrated.

"We are really worried because, despite a court order, the Akuapim North Municipal District Assembly is still working, so we want to know if some people are above the law?” Abusuapanyin Kwame Apenteng quizzes.

Some youth members in the Akropong township who spoke to this reporter indicates they are not going to fold their arms and watch the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Barima Asiedu Larbi, forcibly take the said land without using the proper procedure to acquire the land from rightful owners (the family of late S. B Ofori).

According to the youth, stealing land and fraud has become rampant in and around the Municipality in recent times bringing insecurity to the community.

Abusuapanyin Kwame Apenteng is appealing to Eastern Regional Minister to ensure that justice is served to them.

Meanwhile, when the Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Barima Asiedu Larbi, was contacted on the phone he declines to comment on the matter saying “I don’t want to say anything on the land”.

Background of the Land

The parcel of the land is situated at Akropong, measuring acreage of 9.73 acres and the subject of a deed of gift registered at the lands commission, Koforidua with Land Registry Number 1556/2000 and bounded by the Mamfe - Akropong roadside on one side.

In the early 1960s, the late Mr. S. B Ofori purchased the land in dispute from one Okyeame Asiedu and Abena Korkor and several other adjoining lands to form a 12-acre parcel of land for farming purposes.

According to Abusuapanyin Kwame Apenteng, the late Mr. S. B Ofori planted foodstuffs and later converted the farm into a palm plantation which still exists on the land but the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly has destroyed all the palm trees and other crops on the said land only to paved way for the ongoing project on it despite court injunction on the land.

When S. B Ofori died, he was succeeded by one Alfred Anaafi Sakyi who in turn gifted the said property to the family and children.

These gifts were given to the executors and trustees of the estate of the late S. B Ofori, by a deed of gift which was subsequently registered with the Lands Commission, Koforidua office in the year 2000 with Land Registry No. 1556/2000.

The late S. B Ofori family had been in undisturbed possession of the land until sometime in early 2020 when they received notice that other persons have started claiming the land as belonging to them.

A searched was conducted and the results showed that the land in question has been re-registered by the Lands Commission in Koforidua had registered large portions of the land in the name of other persons without reference to their prior registration.