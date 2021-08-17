Man who stormed Presby school with a machete to attack teacher jailed 3years

The young man who stormed a school with a machete to attack a National Service teacher last week has been jailed three years.

The 18-year-old Kwaku Robert pleaded guilty when arraigned before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Kwaku Robert on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 stormed Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School with a machete in an attempt to attack a National Service teacher for rebuking his junior brother who is a JHS one student.

Kwaku Robert was heard in a viral video threatening “I would have killed him and go to jail” repeatedly.

The entire teachers in the school boycotted teaching in solidarity with their colleague until Robert was arrested by the police.