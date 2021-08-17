ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Man who stormed Presby school with a machete to attack teacher jailed 3years

Man who stormed Presby school with a machete to attack teacher jailed 3years
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The young man who stormed a school with a machete to attack a National Service teacher last week has been jailed three years.

The 18-year-old Kwaku Robert pleaded guilty when arraigned before the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Kwaku Robert on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 stormed Kodjonya Millennium Presbyterian Junior High School with a machete in an attempt to attack a National Service teacher for rebuking his junior brother who is a JHS one student.

Kwaku Robert was heard in a viral video threatening “I would have killed him and go to jail” repeatedly.

The entire teachers in the school boycotted teaching in solidarity with their colleague until Robert was arrested by the police.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

More Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
Hairstylist in court for marrying two men, fraudulent breach of trust
17.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Estate developer swindles church member of Malawian visa, ticket
17.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Driver jailed two years for stealing student laptop
16.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Bibiani ‘serial killer’ caged
16.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Bibiani wife 'killer' remanded for double murder
16.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Court fines driver, orders him to pay GHC5,000 compensation for knocking down 74-year old woman at Adentan
15.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
GH¢5 million worth of ‘Cannabis’ intercepted in Volta
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Mobile banker jailed a day for stealing GHS32,751
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
Five alleged Fulani kidnappers grabbed
13.08.2021 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line