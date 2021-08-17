Police issue warning to trouble-makers ahead of public sector workers demo tomorrow

The Ghana Police Service has warned trouble-makers that it will not tolerate any disturbance on Thursday, August 18, 2021, when it provides protection for aggrieved public sector workers during their demonstration.

The public sector workers will tomorrow hit the streets of the capital to express their displeasure over the 4% salary increment which they deem ‘disappointing’.

The demonstration is to demand better conditions of service from government.

Ahead of the demonstration, the Ghana Police Service has through a release warned the public that it will not spare any person or group that makes attempts to cause trouble.

“The Public, however, especially those residing within the communities mentioned above are entreated to cooperate with the police for a successful event.

“Infiltrators who may want to take undue advantage of the demonstration to foment trouble are cautioned to desist from any such attempts since the Police will not hesitate to take the necessary action to stop such acts,” part of a release from the Ghana Police Service dated August 17 has said.

Meanwhile, the organisers and demonstrators participating in the demonstration are entreated to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols and remain in cooperation with the Police for a successful event.

Tomorrow’s demonstration will commence from the Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue towards Farisco Traffic Light and will end at Independence Square.

Below is the release from the Ghana Police Service: