Agenda 111 hospitals: Each hospital to cost US$16.88million — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said each of the 111 hospitals to be constructed will cost US$16.88million.

He noted that the US$12.88 million for construction and US$4 million for medical equipment.

The President indicated that all the hospitals are to be completed in eighteen (18) months.

He added that work will commence on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year.

“Each hospital is being constructed at a cost of US$16.88 million, that is US$12.88 million for construction and US$4 million for medical equipment. All the hospitals are to be completed in eighteen (18) months. Work will commence on the regional and other hospitals in the latter part of the year.”

President said this on Tuesday, 17th August 2021 when he cut the sod for the commencement of Agenda 111, which he has described as the biggest ever investment in the nation’s healthcare sector is being made.

These modern, fully equipped state-of-the-art hospitals, according to the President, will have facilities for outpatient services, including consultation facilities for medical and surgical cases, ophthalmology and dental services, a physiotherapy unit, maternal and child health unit, public health unit, four (4) state of the art surgical theatres for maternity, obs and gynae, accident and emergency, and for general surgery and imaging facilities.

“In addition, each hospital will have the full complement of male, female, paediatric and isolation wards. Provision has made for support facilities, which will include a kitchen, laundry, sterilisation department, mortuary, energy centre, maintenance department, and staff accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers,” he said.

The project will involve the construction of (101) district hospitals, the construction of seven (7) Regional Hospitals for the new Regions, including a new one for the Western Region, the construction of two (2) new psychiatric hospitals for the Middle Belt and Northern Belt, respectively, and the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region

Addressing the gathering at Trede, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic did not only disrupt lives and livelihoods, but also exposed the deficiencies of the nation’s healthcare system, because of years of under-investment and neglect.

With eighty-eight (88) out of the one hundred and one (101) sites identified for the commencement of work on the construction of the district hospitals, he assured that the acquisition of the remaining thirteen (13) sites will be completed shortly for work to begin.

Describing Agenda 111 as a “Ghana First” agenda, which has been carefully thought through to inspire activity and growth in various sectors of the economy, and help also bring jobs to the youth, the President explained that a consortium, comprising some twenty (20) Ghanaian consulting firms, made up of architects, civil, structural, electrical and mechanical engineers, quantity surveyors, bio-medical engineers, and other technical teams, have designed these hospitals to reflect the nation’s unique domestic requirements

“They will also supervise the construction of these hospitals, which will be built by some two hundred and fifty (250) domestic contractors, and maintained by domestic facility management professionals, as part of Government’s policy of developing domestic capability in the building and construction sectors of the economy. This will, undoubtedly, help retain most of the money in the country, to engender further investment in the economy,” he added.

With all hospitals being of a standard design, the President noted that the execution of Agenda III will require significant domestic inputs, which will give impetus to private sector investments into the “One-District-One-Factory” policy.

Once completed, the President told the gathering at Trede that it will provide job opportunities for some twenty thousand (20,000) health professionals, and, thus, enable the Ministry of Health to recruit more doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other health professionals.

“In addition to these, there will be many indirect jobs for residents in the local economy, for example, for persons who will sell food, drinks, hospital consumables to the hospital, its staff, patients and visitors. I am confident that this important investment will have a positive impact on many lives and livelihoods in the respective communities,” he added.