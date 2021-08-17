A/R: 2-year-old boy dies from electrocution at Afigya Kwabre North District

A two-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted by a live electricity cable which is believed to have been illegally connected by a church at Boaman in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Boaman District Police Command is currently looking for the general overseer of the church, Pastor Agabus.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the said pastor who is not resident in the town as investigations continue,” ASP Edward Adjei Odame, the Boaman District Police Commander said.

Police at Ahenkoro were first alerted to the incident on Tuesday.

“They went to the scene, and they found a toddler aged two years who had been electrocuted with an electric line wrapped around his body,” ASP Odame said to the press.

“Our enquiry on the source of the line also indicated that the nearby church, Citadel Prayer Camp, had illegally connected an electricity line to the church premises,” he added.

The police say their investigations show that the mother of the boy left him in the company of another relative who also left him to play, only to find his lifeless body a few hours later.

She had travelled out of town for a funeral.

The body of the toddler has since been conveyed to the mortuary for autopsy.

