ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.08.2021 Social News

A/R: 2-year-old boy dies from electrocution at Afigya Kwabre North District

A/R: 2-year-old boy dies from electrocution at Afigya Kwabre North District
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A two-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted by a live electricity cable which is believed to have been illegally connected by a church at Boaman in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region.

The Boaman District Police Command is currently looking for the general overseer of the church, Pastor Agabus.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the said pastor who is not resident in the town as investigations continue,” ASP Edward Adjei Odame, the Boaman District Police Commander said.

Police at Ahenkoro were first alerted to the incident on Tuesday.

“They went to the scene, and they found a toddler aged two years who had been electrocuted with an electric line wrapped around his body,” ASP Odame said to the press.

“Our enquiry on the source of the line also indicated that the nearby church, Citadel Prayer Camp, had illegally connected an electricity line to the church premises,” he added.

The police say their investigations show that the mother of the boy left him in the company of another relative who also left him to play, only to find his lifeless body a few hours later.

She had travelled out of town for a funeral.

The body of the toddler has since been conveyed to the mortuary for autopsy.

---citinews---

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
KNUST: TEIN members threaten demo against gov't over unresolved UTAG strike
17.08.2021 | Social News
Your calls for dismissal of Health Minister are malicious, sheer hatred — Health Accountability Forum to Lawyer Martin Kpebu
17.08.2021 | Social News
Sefwi Bekwai: Youth assault ECG officials, deflate car tyres during disconnection over non-payment of bills
17.08.2021 | Social News
Businessman butchered to death, body dumped in bush at Kintampo
17.08.2021 | Social News
‘kissing’ priest would be dealt with’ – Anglican Church
17.08.2021 | Social News
We'll deal with Priest in viral video kissing St. Monica’s College students – Anglican Church
17.08.2021 | Social News
Board member of Penplusbytes Andrew Kafe dies
17.08.2021 | Social News
Kissing school girls clear abuse; Investigate St. Monica College father – Human Rights advocate
17.08.2021 | Social News
U/W/R: Work to begin on bridges destroyed by floods next week – Roads Minister
17.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line