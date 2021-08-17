Priest in viral video kissing school girls reportedly sacked

Father Obeng Larbi, the Anglican Priest who has gone viral in a video where he is seen kissing three girls of St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong has reportedly been sacked.

This is the latest development to the story as reported by 3news following a release by the Leadership of the Anglican Church to deal with the Priest for his actions.

The Leadership of the Anglican Church, Ghana after citing the viral video on Tuesday immediately released a letter expressing sadness to the content.

“The Church is saddened by the news and wishes to state expressly that, thorough investigation has immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said Priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion where morality is extremely revered in the Church,” the Church said in a statement.

All this sterns from the viral video that captured the Priest taking turns to kiss three different school girls of the St Monica’s College of Education.

According to a student who has spoken on the incident that happened last Sunday during service, the Priest kissed the final-year students to show appreciation to them for reading the bible during service.

Meanwhile, the Leadership of the Anglican Church has assured that efforts are being made to engage the students concerned through counselling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the viral video.