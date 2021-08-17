ModernGhana logo
Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo announces date for completion of 88 hospitals [VIDEO]

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Agenda 111: Akufo-Addo announces date for completion of 88 hospitals [VIDEO]
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has announced that his government will complete the construction of 88 hospitals under the Agenda 111 Hospitals Project in 18 months.

The President made the announcement today, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, during a sod-cutting ceremony at the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region for work to begin on his government's ambitious project.

“All the hospitals are to be completed in 18 months. Work will commence on the regional and the other hospital in the later parts of the year,” President Akufo-Addo said.

From the announcement by the President, it means Ghana should boast of additional 88 hospitals by February 2023.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the country’s lack of health infrastructure.

Hence his ambition to complete the Agenda 111 Hospitals project.

Once completed, every district in the country will have access to a health facility that the citizenry can count on for qualify health care when needed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

