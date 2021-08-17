Two Municipal Assemblies indicted for duplicate payment of GHS480,000 for the same landfill services

Listen to article

Two Municipal Assemblies in the Eastern region have been asked to recover an overpaid amount of GHS480,000 from Waste Landfill Company Ltd.

New Juaben North and New Juaben South Municipal Assemblies paid some amounts of money to same company to manage the same disposal site, an act that has cost both assemblies thousands of money meant for developmental projects.

The 2020 Auditor General's report noted that the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly entered into an agreement with Waste Landfill Company Ltd in 2015 to manage its waste disposal site at Akwadum for a fee of GH80,000 per quarter.

Upon the creation of the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly in 2019, Waste Landfill again entered into an agreement with the Assembly (NJNMA) to manage the same landfill site for a fee of GH80,000 per quarter.

In its 2019 report, the Auditor General recommended that the New Juaben Municipal Assembly should abrogate the contract with Waste Landfill Company Ltd and demand a refund of the overpaid amount.

However, it said, the situation persisted as a result of which in 2020, Waste Landfill Company Ltd received a payment of GH 240,000 each from the two assemblies totalling GH480,000 for managing the same landfill instead of GH240,000.

“This constitutes duplication of payment and a drain of the Assemblies’ funds”, it stated, further recommending an amendment of the contracts of the two assemblies to stop the duplicated payments.