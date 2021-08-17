ModernGhana logo
17.08.2021 Science & Environment

Rain expected in north and transition belt from late afternoon to evening today— GMet

Scattered thunderstorms are expected over the Northern sector and Transition Belt from late afternoon into the evening today August 17.

A few areas along the Coast are also expected to have slight rains.

A forecast signed by Mr. Thomas Biney, Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the entire country would be cloudy, with chances of slight to moderate rains over a few places in the Northern half this morning.

Early morning fog patches were expected over forest, mountainous and coastal areas, the forecast said.

---GNA

