Your calls for dismissal of Health Minister are malicious, sheer hatred — Health Accountability Forum to Lawyer Martin Kpebu

A group calling itself The Health Accountability Forum has described Lawyer Martin Kpebu’s incessant calls for the dismissal and prosecution of Health Minister, Hon Kweku Agyeman-Manu as “malicious and sheer hatred.”

Members of the forum said all the questions posed by Mr Kpebu on Joy News' 'News File' program have been answered in the final report of the Parliamentary ad hoc committee chaired by Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin.

Lead Researcher of the group, Simon Addae noted that the report in its findings stated on page 26 (item 11.2.1) that "even though the Ministry of Health didn’t seek approval from the Board of Public Procurement Authority under Sections 40 and 41 of Act 663 before signing the agreement, it applied for ratification under Section 90 (3) (c) of the Act."

According to him, specifically, section 90 (1) provides that “An investigator shall forward a copy of the investigation report to the Board”. Section 90 (3) provides that “The Board shall, if satisfied that there has been a contravention of a provision of this Act or any other enactment in relation to procurement proceedings or procurement contracts, take action to rectify the contravention which action shall include annulment of the procurement proceedings; b) cancellation of the procurement contract; c) ratification of anything in relation to the proceedings; or d) a declaration consistent with the relevant provisions of this Act”.

Mr. Addae who is a Lab Technician and a Chartered Accountant noted that the Minister took the bold step to terminate the contract and the money reversed.

“On what basis can one prosecute the minister for causing financial loss to the state, when the said amount involved has already been reversed to the state?”

He also commended the Committee for resounding a call to appointees of government to consult broadly and follow due process when entering a deal even under such emergencies.