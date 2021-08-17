Sefwi Bekwai: Youth assault ECG officials, deflate car tyres during disconnection over non-payment of bills

Listen to article

The Sefwi Bekwai Police have instructed Assembly Member for Asawinso in the Sefwi Bebiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Municipality to caution residents to pay their light bills to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) or risk being disconnected from the national grid.

The Police have vowed to arrest and prosecute anyone who further assault any staff of the ECG who comes to undertake a lawful assignment.

The warnings were issued when some youth of the Sefwi Asawinso prevented some staff of the ECG from disconnecting them from the grid due to non-payment of their bills last Thursday.

Tyres to one of the cars the ECG staff went with were totally deflated, making them stranded for a while until some Unit Committee members helped them out.

Residents of the area, according to the police, have refused to pay electricity bills because the ECG have placed a huge transformer on their land without any royalties to their community.

“After several admonistions to them to pay their bills failed, the ECG sent its staff to disconnect them, but were prevented by the youth who attempted assaulting them”, Superintendent Martin Ininigan, Bekwai District Police Commander explained to our reporter.

He could not why the youth would refuse payment of their bills just because the ECG had fixed a transformer on their land.

Assembly Member for Asawinso, Nelson Ackah said though the incident occurred in his absence, he has been briefed and doing everything possible to let peace and tranquility prevail.

“There are a few issues to be ironed out between the Asawinso community and the ECG that was why that incident happened but we are still speaking to both sides and I hope something good will come out soon”, he noted.