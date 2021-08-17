ModernGhana logo
17.08.2021 Headlines

Settle all suits against you; endeavour to avoid more in future – Auditor-General to NLA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Auditor-General has advised the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) to put things in order to avoid future law suits after discovering that the authority has several issues in court.

This is contained in the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report that has opened up on the poor management of several public institutions.

“We noted that there were several law suits pending at the various Law Courts with most demanding various sums of monies from the Authority.
“Authority should endeavour to avoid such law suits in the future. Meanwhile efforts should be made to mitigate the effects of the present position with respect to the law suits,” the Auditor-General said in his 2020 Report.

Meanwhile, the newly-appointed Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku has reiterated his ambition to rake in more revenue from the authority for Ghana.

He said this after a successful meeting with the staff and management of the NLA earlier this month.

