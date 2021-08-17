We'll deal with Priest in viral video kissing St. Monica’s College students – Anglican Church

The Anglican Church, Ghana has started investigating Father Obeng Larbi, the Priest at the St. Monica’s College of Education within the Asante Mampong Diocese captured on video kissing school girls.

The Father last Sunday was filmed kissing three school girls one after the other during a service in the school.

The video has since gone viral with several shares on social media and mainstream media on Tuesday.

With the attention of the Anglican Church drawn to the kissing incident, it has assured that the actions of the Priest would be dealt with in accordance with its norms and values.

“The attention of the hierarchy of the Anglican Church, Ghana under the leadership of the Most Rev’ Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith has been drawn to a circulating video of a Priest kissing some female students at the St. Monica’s College of Education within the Asante Mampong Diocese.

“The Church is saddened by the news and wish to state expressly that thorough investigation had immediately been instituted into the matter and the action of the said priest would be dealt with in accordance with the norms and values of the Anglican Communion Church,” a release from the Church has said today.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Church notes that efforts are being made to engage the students concerned through counseling sessions to avert any psychological issues that may arise as a result of the viral video.

Find below the full release from the Anglican Church: